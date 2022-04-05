Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. 110,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,953. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $11.00.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 61,726 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 79,557 shares during the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.