Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of JMM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,896. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $7.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.19% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

