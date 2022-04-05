Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1305 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of JPI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.97. 69,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,283. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 551.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 147,511 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 35,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

