NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Raised by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3,616.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,832,078,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $6.48 on Monday, reaching $273.60. The stock had a trading volume of 39,712,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,953,309. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $134.59 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

