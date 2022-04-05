Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NYXH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Nyxoah stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. 2,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 12.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYXH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nyxoah by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,955 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

