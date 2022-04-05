OAX (OAX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $136,095.00

OAX (OAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, OAX has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $9.83 million and $136,095.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OAX

OAX is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

