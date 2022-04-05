Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OXY. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.07.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

