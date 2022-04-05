Odyssey (OCN) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Odyssey (OCN) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Odyssey has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $79,090.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

