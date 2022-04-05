Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Gap Down to $5.31

Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 5.31, but opened at 5.19. Offerpad Solutions shares last traded at 5.21, with a volume of 524 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Offerpad Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 9.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is 4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is 6.42.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 867.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 673.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ryan Ohara bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 4.17 per share, for a total transaction of 41,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAD. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,720,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,096,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,664,000. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

