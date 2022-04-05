Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 119,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,095,558 shares.The stock last traded at $29.50 and had previously closed at $31.02.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 151.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $69,919,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

