Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.85.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Omeros in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
OMER traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.20. 3,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. Omeros has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The company has a market cap of $388.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,823 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Omeros by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Omeros by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Omeros by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omeros by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 65,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.
About Omeros (Get Rating)
Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.
