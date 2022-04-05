Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Omeros in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

OMER traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.20. 3,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. Omeros has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The company has a market cap of $388.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,823 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Omeros by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Omeros by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Omeros by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omeros by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 65,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

