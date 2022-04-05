Oppenheimer Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CONN. TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Conn’s stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. Conn’s has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $31.48.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conn’s will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Conn’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

