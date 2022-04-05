Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Sells $504,660.00 in Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ORCL stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,798,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,425,865. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $224.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

