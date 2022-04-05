Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.36

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.36 and last traded at C$6.36, with a volume of 38952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -46.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.97.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

