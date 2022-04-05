OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Receives GBX 678.40 Average PT from Analysts

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 707.40 ($9.28).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.72) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.52) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of OSB Group from GBX 645 ($8.46) to GBX 790 ($10.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

LON:OSB traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 573 ($7.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,940. OSB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 407 ($5.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 592 ($7.76). The stock has a market cap of £2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 527.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 520.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.10 ($0.28) per share. This is a positive change from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

About OSB Group (Get Rating)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

