Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $344.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $218.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.77. Accenture plc has a one year low of $276.88 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

