Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $299,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,587,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $106.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.11 and its 200-day moving average is $112.36. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.97 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

