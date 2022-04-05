Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after acquiring an additional 117,132 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day moving average is $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

