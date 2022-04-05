Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,777,000. Stone Run Capital LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Gartner by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of IT stock opened at $300.29 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.27 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

About Gartner (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.