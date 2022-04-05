Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $118.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.22. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $95.52 and a twelve month high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

