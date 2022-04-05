Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,510,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,335,000 after purchasing an additional 27,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,439,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $128.15 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $130.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.888 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

