Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.32.

NYSE MCD opened at $246.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.43. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

