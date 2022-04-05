Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 5,644 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

VEA stock opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03.

