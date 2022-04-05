Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given a C$23.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$23.00 price target on Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.05.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$16.92 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$13.60 and a 52 week high of C$18.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The stock has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.