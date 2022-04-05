Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg Sells 65,000 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $3,001,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Leslie Trigg sold 3,631 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $144,404.87.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $869,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $61.00.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.04). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 128.59%. The business had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Outset Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Outset Medical by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

