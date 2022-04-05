Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Major Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 163,333 Shares

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 163,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $351,165.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 66,700 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $146,073.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 22,182 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $46,582.20.

On Monday, March 28th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 48,141 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $101,096.10.

On Friday, March 25th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 207,075 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $443,140.50.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 454,774 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $959,573.14.

On Monday, March 21st, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 303,396 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $643,199.52.

On Thursday, March 17th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 25,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $54,000.00.

Shares of OSG opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $184.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

