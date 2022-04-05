Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,803. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 3.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.67. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.