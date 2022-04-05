Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 41.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 26.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 9.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 288,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter.

OXLC stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53.

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

