OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Receives $26.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OZMLF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of OZ Minerals stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 921. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74. OZ Minerals has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $21.04.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

