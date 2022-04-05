PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.23.

Shares of PCAR opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.74 and its 200-day moving average is $88.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

