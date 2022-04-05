PageGroup’s (MPGPF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $700.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PageGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $316.69.

PageGroup stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. PageGroup has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

