Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $628.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.51 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.23 and a 1-year high of $635.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $547.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.27.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

