Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.63. 528,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,067,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Separately, boosted their price target on Pantheon Resources from GBX 170 ($2.23) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

