Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PZZA. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.33.

PZZA stock opened at $106.98 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $88.04 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,349.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The company had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -7,000.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1,578.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,343,000 after buying an additional 138,146 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

