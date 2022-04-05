PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

PAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of PAR stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.81. 4,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,458. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.36. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $86.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.25). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,092,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,189,000 after buying an additional 115,094 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in PAR Technology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,171,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,805,000 after buying an additional 80,057 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in PAR Technology by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,534,000 after buying an additional 347,823 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,900,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in PAR Technology by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 999,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,472,000 after buying an additional 244,417 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

