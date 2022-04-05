Parachute (PAR) Reaches Market Cap of $543,479.21

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $543,479.21 and $197,920.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00024604 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 133.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,527,654 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

