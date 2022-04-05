Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Price Target Increased to GBX 650 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 630 ($8.26) to GBX 650 ($8.52) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.34) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.66) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 597.50 ($7.84).

Shares of Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 501 ($6.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 519.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 540.29. Paragon Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 408.80 ($5.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 619 ($8.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 7.95.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman sold 227,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.50), for a total transaction of £1,126,004.32 ($1,476,726.98). Also, insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £18,547.02 ($24,323.96).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

