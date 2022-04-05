Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) to report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.33). Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRTK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.01. 380,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,181. The company has a market cap of $157.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $11.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

