Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.19). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTEN. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of PTEN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 81,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,886. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $17.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $810,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,730 shares of company stock worth $7,246,373 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,789 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 64.1% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

