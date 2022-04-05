Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives $12.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,246. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -4.94%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $940,225.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $810,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,730 shares of company stock worth $7,246,373 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $55,647,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 268.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 135,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 812.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,410 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.