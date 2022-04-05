Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up to $24.99

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.99, but opened at $26.20. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 8,325 shares.

BTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $83,566.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $27,928.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,826 shares of company stock valued at $599,007 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 899,486 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,419,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

