Pearson (LON:PSON) Given New GBX 742 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 590 ($7.74) to GBX 742 ($9.73) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.20) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 725 ($9.51) target price on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.80) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 790.33 ($10.37).

Get Pearson alerts:

LON:PSON opened at GBX 754.40 ($9.89) on Monday. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($7.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 883.60 ($11.59). The company has a market cap of £5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 682.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 652.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.95%.

In other news, insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.88), for a total value of £28,689.30 ($37,625.31). Also, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.56), for a total transaction of £1,340,928.97 ($1,758,595.37).

About Pearson (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.