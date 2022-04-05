Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PPL. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.50 to C$45.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.24.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

TSE PPL opened at C$47.70 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$36.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9500002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$56,422.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$461,346. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total value of C$198,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,412,547.95. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,616 shares of company stock valued at $353,739.

About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.