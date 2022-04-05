Pendle (PENDLE) Price Hits $0.20

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $22.25 million and $1.04 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00048965 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.68 or 0.07491176 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,882.03 or 1.00152155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00048110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00055687 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,693,812 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.