PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given New $18.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jonestrading began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.91.
NYSE PMT opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.
In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,544,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 213.2% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,200,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,634,000 after buying an additional 817,086 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $42,278,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,430,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
