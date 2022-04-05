PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given New $18.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jonestrading began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE PMT opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,544,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 213.2% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,200,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,634,000 after buying an additional 817,086 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $42,278,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,430,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.