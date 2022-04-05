Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) to report $6.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.46 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year sales of $26.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.58 billion to $28.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.06 billion to $29.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $93.39. 360,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,564. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $72.35 and a 1-year high of $114.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

