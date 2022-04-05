Peony (PNY) Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000740 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $62.31 million and approximately $166,625.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00024695 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 147% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 183,312,672 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

