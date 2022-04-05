Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 52,676 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,676 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $10,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWX opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.68. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $81.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.22.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

