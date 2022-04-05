Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,010 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of BrightView worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BrightView during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in BrightView during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BrightView by 210.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BrightView during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

BrightView stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.36. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BV shares. William Blair lowered BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

