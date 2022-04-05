Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 504,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,758 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $11,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at $124,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTRE. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

CTRE opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 148.65%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

